New PlayStation Releases Next Week - Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 19 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

September 16

Massira, PS4 — Digital

PS4 — Digital Mowin’ & Throwin’, PS4 — Digital

September 17

AI: The Somnium Files, PS4 — Digital (Retail Out 9/23)

Bus Simulator, PS4 — Digital

Castle Crashers Remastered, PS4 — Digital

Gnomes Garden Lost King, PS4 — Digital

Groundhog Day: Like Father Like Son, PS VR — Digital

Rebel Cops, PS4 — Digital

Scheming Through the Zombie Apocalypse: The Beginning, PS4 — Digital

Witching Tower VR, PS VR — Digital

September 19

Inferno 2, PS4 — Digital

Lost Castle, PS4 — Digital

Mutazione, PS4 — Digital

Overland, PS4 — Digital

Sayonara Wild Hearts, PS4 — Digital

Truck Driver, PS4 — Digital, Retail

September 20

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered, PS4 — Digital, Retail (Out 9/20)

Niffelheimm PS4 — Digital

The Sojourn, PS4 — Digital

