New PlayStation Releases Next Week - Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
William D'Angelo
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 19 games in total will release next week.
Here is the full list of games:
September 16
- Massira, PS4 — Digital
- Mowin’ & Throwin’, PS4 — Digital
September 17
- AI: The Somnium Files, PS4 — Digital (Retail Out 9/23)
- Bus Simulator, PS4 — Digital
- Castle Crashers Remastered, PS4 — Digital
- Gnomes Garden Lost King, PS4 — Digital
- Groundhog Day: Like Father Like Son, PS VR — Digital
- Rebel Cops, PS4 — Digital
- Scheming Through the Zombie Apocalypse: The Beginning, PS4 — Digital
- Witching Tower VR, PS VR — Digital
- Inferno 2, PS4 — Digital
- Lost Castle, PS4 — Digital
- Mutazione, PS4 — Digital
- Overland, PS4 — Digital
- Sayonara Wild Hearts, PS4 — Digital
- Truck Driver, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered, PS4 — Digital, Retail (Out 9/20)
- Niffelheimm PS4 — Digital
- The Sojourn, PS4 — Digital

2 Comments
AI: The Somnium Files and Ni No Kuni Remaster, cool :) And the first 2020-quarter is maybe the best gaming-quarter of all time.. ne need really more time for so many Games and JRPGs.