Atelier Ayesha DX, Atelier Escha & Logy DX, and Atelier Shallie DX Announced for Switch, PS4 and Steam

posted 5 hours ago

Gust has announced Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk DX, Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX, and Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea DX for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC via Steam. Release dates were not announced.

The re-releases of the games will includes new elements added to the Plus versions, as well as some of the DLC.





