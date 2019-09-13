Two Paws Are Better Than One in Cat Quest II Trailer - News

PQube Games has released a new trailer for Cat Quest II. It features cooperative play.

The most requested feature following the success of Cat Quest and perfect for friends, families, couples and everyone else! Enjoy 2-player co-op as an unlikely pair of heroes to liberate the Cat Kingdom and Lupus Empire from rulers gone mad. Now the question is: are you more of a cat or a dog person?

Cat Quest II is a fast paced open world action RPG where you play as both a cat and a dog. Explore a massive world filled with monsters, dungeons and quests, as you strive to bring peace back to your kingdoms during a time of war!

Cat Quest II will launch for Windows PC via Steam on September 24, and for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this fall.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

