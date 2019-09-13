Devil's Hunt Gets Savior Trailer - News

Publisher 1C Entertainment and developer Layopi Games have released a new trailer for Devil’s Hunt called Savior.

Here is an overview of the game:

Based on Equilibrium, an original novel by Pawel Lesniak , this third-person action game resurrects the everlasting fight between light and darkness, good and evil, as full-fledged war between Angels and Demons seems imminent and our world is the proposed battleground. You are Desmond, the sole factor that can tilt the scales in favor of one of the opposing party, be it demons or angels. One man now has the power to decide the fate of humanity and the world as we know it.

Story:

Once a bon vivant son of a rich entrepreneur, Desmond’s life has been steered into a sequence of unfortunate events that led him to lose most of his humanity. Gaining demonic powers and becoming the hell’s executor, he struggles to find a place for himself in the ongoing war. He is both the destroyer and the savior, as his human part is gradually stepping out of the shade of his hunger for vengeance. He fights fiercely with his fists and claws, making use of the skills both his demonic and human sides offer. Passing through the gates of hell and back, he will eventually have to decide where his place is.

Key Features:

Dive into the story – Captivating storyline based on an original novel.

– Captivating storyline based on an original novel. Enjoy the narrative – Almost 100 high-quality cutscenes of up to two hours’ duration.

– Almost 100 high-quality cutscenes of up to two hours’ duration. Change forms – Humans and demons both have useful skills.

– Humans and demons both have useful skills. Fight like a demon – TPP melee combat with large variety of attacks, combos and enemies.

– TPP melee combat with large variety of attacks, combos and enemies. Explore – Rich, context sensitive environment interactions.

Devil’s Hunt will launch for Windows PC on September 17, and for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Q1 2020.

