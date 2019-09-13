SEGA Showcases 23 Minutes of Project Sakura Wars Gameplay at TGS 2019 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 248 Views
SEGA at Tokyo Game Show 2019 showcased 23 minutes of gameplay for Project Sakura Wars.
View it below:
Project Sakura Wars will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on December 12, and in North America and Europe in spring 2020.
1 Comments
This is one of my most anticipated games next year. Not the most graphically sophisticated game, but beautiful artwork and the gameplay looks solid.