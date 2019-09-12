Quantcast
Shakedown: Hawaii Launches on 3DS September 19 - VGChartz
Shakedown: Hawaii Launches on 3DS September 19

Shakedown: Hawaii Launches on 3DS September 19 - News

by Evan Norris , posted 6 hours ago / 282 Views

Developer Brian Provinciano today announced that open-world action-adventure game Shakedown: Hawaii will arrive on the Nintendo 3DS eShop Thursday, September 19 in North America (September 26th in Europe). Shakedown: Hawaii is currently available on Switch, PS4, PC, and PS Vita.

Shakedown: Hawaii 3DS

The Nintendo 3DS version includes every update, and supports all Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo 2DS systems. It will launch at $14.99 / €14,99 / £13.49.

Provinciano also announced a Nintendo Switch physical version is on the way.

Read our review of Shakedown: Hawaii here.


More Articles

Comments

There are no comments to display.