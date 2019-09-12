Shakedown: Hawaii Launches on 3DS September 19 - News

Developer Brian Provinciano today announced that open-world action-adventure game Shakedown: Hawaii will arrive on the Nintendo 3DS eShop Thursday, September 19 in North America (September 26th in Europe). Shakedown: Hawaii is currently available on Switch, PS4, PC, and PS Vita.

The Nintendo 3DS version includes every update, and supports all Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo 2DS systems. It will launch at $14.99 / €14,99 / £13.49.

Provinciano also announced a Nintendo Switch physical version is on the way.

