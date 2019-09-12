Gang Beasts to Get a Physical Release on December 3 for PS4 and Xbox One - News

Publisher Skybound Games announced it will release a physical edition of Gang Beasts for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on December 3. The game is available now digitally for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

View the physical release trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Welcome to Beef City

Gang Beasts is a silly multiplayer party game set in the gristly “Meatropolis” of Beef City, a city of colorful gelatinous characters, hilarious scenes of cartoon violence, and Beef.

Fancy Stress

Customize your gang from hundreds of colorful costume parts then bump, wiggle, jostle, and fling them off malfunctioning factory machinery, careering haulage trucks, suspended window cleaning gondolas, and neglected Amusement park rides.

Amusing Spectacle

Watch in shock, horror, and amusement as the population of Beef City grab, pull, punch, push, and drag themselves into ginormous spinning fan blades, flaming hazardous waste incinerators, a Championship Wrestling Ring, and a slew of other shocking situations.

Party Atmosphere

Play with up to four players in local game modes and 8 players in online game modes.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

