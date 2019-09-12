Project Resistance Information and Trailer Released - News

/ 351 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Capcom has released information and a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming team-based survival horror game set in the Resident Evil universe, Project Resistance.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Read the information on the game below:

Today at Tokyo Game Show (TGS), Capcom unveiled a new type of survival horror set in the Resident Evil universe, Project Resistance (working title). This asymmetric online five-person multiplayer game combines both cooperative and competitive dynamics, with the opportunity for players to create their own survival horror experience. Four Survivors must work together to escape an insidious experiment and outsmart the twisted Mastermind behind the scenes. Capcom is developing Project Resistance in partnership with NeoBards Entertainment, utilizing the proprietary RE Engine known for high quality gameplay and remarkable visual fidelity in games such as Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry 5. It is currently being developed for the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One X, and Steam.

In each four-versus-one match, one Mastermind player tracks the four Survivors through a network of security cameras, staying one step ahead at every turn to prevent their escape. The Mastermind plots a deadly course by wielding a strategic deck of cards to create dangerous obstacles for the Survivors, such as summoning vicious creatures, setting traps, manipulating the environment, and weaponizing security cameras. He or she can also directly control zombies in play. In addition, Mastermind players can even step into the trench coat of the towering, deadly Tyrant for the first time in franchise history. In turn, the Survivors must cooperatively work together as a team to fend off the Mastermind’s attacks and complete puzzle style mission objectives to escape the map before time runs out. Each Survivor possesses unique skills to help their team overcome the Mastermind’s challenges and survive the sinister experiment.

Project Resistance is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles