Amnesia: Collection Out Now on Switch - News

posted 8 hours ago

Developer Frictional Games announced Amnesia: Collection is available now for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop. The collection includes Amnesia: The Dark Descent, expansion Amnesia: Justine, and sequel Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs.

Here is an overview of the collection:

Amnesia: The Dark Descent has you descend deep into a decaying castle, plagued by unimaginable horrors—as well as your own memories you would rather forget.

Amnesia: Justine tells an unforgiving story of altruism and egoism, deciding between life and death. You can save everyone, but be careful: one wrong move, and it’s your life that’s on the line.

Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs takes under the streets of London, where a hellish machine is waking up: a machine for pigs, the creation of madness and grief, set to change the world as it is.

With monsters fitting in your pocket, you can now bring the horror with you!

