BurgerTime Party! Launches in the West on October 8 - News

Publishers XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe announced BurgerTime Party! will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 8 in North America and Europe for $19.99 / £17.99 / €19.99 on the eShop.

Here is an overview of the game:

Peter Pepper’s Burger is the hottest grill in town, thanks to its classic menu of award-winning puzzles and patties. But when retro gaming’s master chef can’t take the heat of inventing a brand-new burger, the ingredients that got chopped from chef Peter Pepper’s latest recipe take matters into their own comically oversized gloves. Out of the trash can leap four nefarious food foes, editable enemies with an appetite for revenge! In the ultimate battle of man-versus-food, will cook or cuisine reign supreme?

In 1982, chef Peter Pepper and the food foes delighted arcade-goers worldwide with the action / puzzle game Burger Time. The classic gameplay returns in a fresh, colorful package full of tasty twists and scrumptious surprises as BurgerTime Party! for the Nintendo Switch system! Iron-willed chefs can individually tackle the solo campaign or join up to three friends in local multiplayer, either by working cooperatively to defeat the food foes together, or by taking control of one or more food foes to stop the other team’s chef(s) from completing their culinary masterpieces. With over 100 jumbo-sized stages and a variety of all-new modes and challenges, however you play, have it your way!

Key Features:

A Feast for the Senses – Chock-full of carefully-crafted stages with new hazards such as icy ladders, conveyor belts, and fiery floors, along with colorful characters inspired by old-school cartoons.

– Chock-full of carefully-crafted stages with new hazards such as icy ladders, conveyor belts, and fiery floors, along with colorful characters inspired by old-school cartoons. Stocked Full of Secret Ingredients – Thwart food foes with the ol’ pepper spray, scorch them with jalapeno breath, or just throw chicken nuggets at ’em and see what happens.

– Thwart food foes with the ol’ pepper spray, scorch them with jalapeno breath, or just throw chicken nuggets at ’em and see what happens. The More Cooks in the Kitchen, the Merrier – Local multiplayer allows up to four players to work cooperatively, or to play against each other by playing as one of the food.

– Local multiplayer allows up to four players to work cooperatively, or to play against each other by playing as one of the food. Fast-Paced Matches, Long-Lasting Fun – Matches unfold in quick rounds across over 100 varied stages that satisfy players’ appetites for action while leaving them hungry for more.

