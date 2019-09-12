Killer Queen Black Lands on Switch and Steam Next Month - News

Developers Liquid Bit and BumbleBear Games announced Killer Queen Black will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and Windows PC via Steam on October 11 for $19.99. It will launch for the Xbox One at a later date.

Here is an overview of the game:

The ultimate arcade eSport comes home. Hop on the snail, hoard berries, or wipe out the enemy’s queen to claim victory.

Meet Thy Family

Battle for the hive in two teams of four — one Queen, and three Workers.

But what’s a Queen without her loyal subjects

Workers excel in adaptability, making them essential for game-winning objectives. While initially defenseless, by grabbing a berry and taking it to the gates, Workers can boost their speed, become Soldiers, wielding maces, swords, shields, and laser rifles, or even do both and transform into deadly-quick aggressors. Choose whichever form helps the team pursue one of three different types of victories.

Three Paths to Victory

In Killer Queen Black, a team can win a game in three different ways.

Economic victory: Economic Victories task Workers with collecting berries on the battlefield and bringing them back to their home base.

Economic Victories task Workers with collecting berries on the battlefield and bringing them back to their home base. Military victory: Slay the opposing team’s Queen three times with either a Queen or a Soldier to earn a Military Victory.

Slay the opposing team’s Queen three times with either a Queen or a Soldier to earn a Military Victory. Snail victory: One snail waits in the middle of each map. Slowly ride it back to base and secure a Snail Victory.

Win three times, and the game’s over. Ascend the ranks, and there’s a chance to become the dreaded Black team.

Any given time there is one Black team playing in the world, clad in special, glowing outfits. Once dethroned by up-and-comers, the usurpers become the new Black team. These nail-biting competitions will be broadcasted at all times, making the ultimate team a coveted, constantly-shifting goal.

Key Features

Fast, reactive, intense online multiplayer action for up to eight players. Square off with two teams of up to 4 players each! Fly solo, or team up with three of your friends.

Cross-Platform Multiplayer will let Switch, PC, and Xbox One players battle it out online against each other.

Team up at home with four-player couch online co-op.

Spectate matches and learn from the pros.

Play online in six different battlefields using five distinct weapons: Sword, Morning Star, Laser, Lance, and Stinger

Three game modes: Quick Match, Ranked, and Custom Match; with three different ways to win: Economic, Military, or Snail.

Most games are played with the gold and blue teams, but there will be one singular black team in the ranks, which will keep its title, so long as it is never defeated. The honor also comes with a unique opportunity: The black team’s matches will continuously be streamed online (coming soon!).

Online Play

Online play has three modes:

Unranked: Hop in solo or with your friends and play against other teams in exhibition matches that don’t affect your overall score.

Hop in solo or with your friends and play against other teams in exhibition matches that don’t affect your overall score. Ranked mode: Put it all on the line. Hop in solo and get matched with players of your skill level, or join in with three friends and compete against other online teams to increase your score, rise in the leaderboards, or face the Black Team!

Put it all on the line. Hop in solo and get matched with players of your skill level, or join in with three friends and compete against other online teams to increase your score, rise in the leaderboards, or face the Black Team! Custom Match: Create a private game and invite up to eight players online to battle for bragging rights! Four-player couch online co-op. Single-player or team-based online play.

Create a private game and invite up to eight players online to battle for bragging rights!

Cross-Platform Play

Killer Queen Black allows cross-platform play on all systems that it is available on. Team up and chat live with your friends on Switch or Xbox One!

