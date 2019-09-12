Tamsoft Announces Hinomaruko for Switch and PS4 - News

/ 202 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Pikii and developer Tamsoft have announced at Tokyo Game Show 2019 a new action game, Hinomaruko, for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

Hinomaruko stars a girl who fights against giant mechs in a military world. View the teaser website here.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles