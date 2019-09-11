Final Fantasy VII Remake TGS Trailer Released - News

/ 143 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Square-Enix have released the latest trailer for the remake of Final Fantasy VII in advance of the 2019 Tokyo Game Show:

The trailer shows various side characters for the first time including Don Corneo and members of the Turks such as Reno, Rude and Tseng, as well as summons such as Ifrit and Shiva.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is scheduled to release on PS4 on March 3rd, 2020.

More Articles