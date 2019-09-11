Code Vein Gets Successor of the Claw Boss Trailer - News

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Code Vein that introduces the Successor of the Claw Boss.

Here is an overview of the boss:

Powered by the magma coursing through its veins, the Successor of the Claw, is a formidable feline foe not easily defeated. Brandishing an enormous blade and searing claws, it can pounce around the battlefield with terrifying agility, all while dishing out lightning-quick swipes and slashes. The Successor of the Claw’s weapon mastery doesn’t end there, as its powerful blazing shuriken can slice through the air to attack from range. Revenants be warned—the Successor of the Claw can also unleash a devastating explosive lunge across the battlefield, leaving only a trail of scorching embers in its wake.

Code Vein will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on September 27.

