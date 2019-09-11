Quantcast
Romancing SaGa 3 and SaGa: Scarlet Grace Ambitions Western Release Dates revealed

Square-Enix have revealed that their pair of SaGa titles - a remastered version of previously Japan-only, 1995-released Romancing SaGa 3 and their updated port of previously Vita-only SaGa: Scarlet Grace subtitled Ambitions - will be releasing in the west on the 11th of November and 3rd of December respectively.

Romancing SaGa 3 will be available for PS4, XB1, NS, PC, PSV, iOS & Android while SaGa: Scarlet Grace Ambitions will be available for PS4, NS, iOS & Android. No price points were announced, although it was confirmed that Romancing SaGa would be a digital-only release.


