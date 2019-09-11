Romancing SaGa 3 and SaGa: Scarlet Grace Ambitions Western Release Dates revealed - News

/ 140 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Square-Enix have revealed that their pair of SaGa titles - a remastered version of previously Japan-only, 1995-released Romancing SaGa 3 and their updated port of previously Vita-only SaGa: Scarlet Grace subtitled Ambitions - will be releasing in the west on the 11th of November and 3rd of December respectively.

Two SaGa titles are coming digitally to the West!



๐ Romancing SaGa 3

๐ฎ PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Steam, PS Vita, Windows 10, iOS, Android

๐ November 11, 2019



๐ SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS

๐ฎ PS4, Nintendo Switch, Steam, iOS, Android

๐ December 3, 2019 pic.twitter.com/PyDLfkBFgK — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) September 11, 2019

Romancing SaGa 3 will be available for PS4, XB1, NS, PC, PSV, iOS & Android while SaGa: Scarlet Grace Ambitions will be available for PS4, NS, iOS & Android. No price points were announced, although it was confirmed that Romancing SaGa would be a digital-only release.

More Articles