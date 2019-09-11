Beat 'Em Up Shing! Announced for NS, PS4, X1, and Steam - News

/ 175 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Mass Creation has announced beat 'em up, Shing!, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam. It will launch in Q1 2020.

View a gameplay demo video below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Shing! brings back the arcade beat ’em up gameplay and supercharges it with crazy stylish action and intuitive stick-based controls. Free-flowing combos, outstanding mobility, parries, counters, aerial combat and the ability to instantly switch between four playable characters make Shing! a real treat for any sidescrolling beat’em’up fan.

Take control of four Yokai hunters—deadly warriors tasked with defending the realm from a sudden onslaught of mythical beasts. While trying to recover the legendary Starseed, they will trek through crowded cities bathed in neon light, ash-covered ruins of ancient civilizations, noxious swamps covered in mist, and many other exotic locations.

Band together in four-player local and online co-op to slice up a horde of bloodthirsty demons, overcome epic bosses, and master the most exciting and immersive beat-em-up combat system ever!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles