Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission Third Update Out Now - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 148 Views
Bandai Namco announced the third free update for Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission is available now.
View a trailer of the update below:
Here is an overview of the update:
- 15 new cards, including:
- UM7-055 Jiren
- UM7-054 Top
- UM6-045 Kefla
- UM6-046 Hit
- UM8-028 Beerus
- UM8-031 Champa
- UM8-030 Heles
- UM8-034 Belmod
- UM3-066 Hit
- UM6-042 Cabba
- UM6-043 Kale
- UM6-044 Caulifla
- UM4-017 Goku
- UM4-018 Gohan (Adult)
- UM4-022 Frieza: Resurrection
- Five new Quest Missions
- New Accessories
Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission is available now for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Comments
There are no comments to display.