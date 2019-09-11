Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission Third Update Out Now - News

Bandai Namco announced the third free update for Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission is available now.

View a trailer of the update below:





Here is an overview of the update:

15 new cards, including: UM7-055 Jiren UM7-054 Top UM6-045 Kefla UM6-046 Hit UM8-028 Beerus UM8-031 Champa UM8-030 Heles UM8-034 Belmod UM3-066 Hit UM6-042 Cabba UM6-043 Kale UM6-044 Caulifla UM4-017 Goku UM4-018 Gohan (Adult) UM4-022 Frieza: Resurrection

Five new Quest Missions

New Accessories

Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission is available now for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.

