Surreal Psychological Horror Omori Headed to Switch, PS4 and Xbox One

Developer Omocat announced the surreal psychological horror RPG, Omori, is coming to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will first release in Japan in spring 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

Omori is a surreal psychological horror RPG Maker game. You must travel between two worlds, both welcoming, both concealing the same secrets. Meet new (old) people, fight new (old) enemies, explore your own memories, and uncover some hidden truths along the way (although you wish you hadn’t.) When the time comes, you can only choose one.

Which world is more real? You decide, I guess.

Omori‘s Kickstarter was successfully funded in June 2014, and the game is currently in production.

It is set to release in 2019.

Story

Welcome to White Space. Your name is Omori and you’ve been living here for as long as you can remember. Everything is bright white; there aren’t any walls. A black lightbulb hangs from the ceiling… wherever it is. There’s a floor but it’s always cold. The warmest thing here is probably your laptop. You don’t mind though. You have a blanket, a laptop, a cat, a sketchbook, and a tissue box. You have everything you need.

On good days, your neighbors invite you over for a visit. “How can they have fun with someone as horrible as me?” You miss them now. When will they come again? Maybe today will be a good day!

Or maybe today is a day for sleeping.

But…Sometimes you’re reminded you used to have another friend– someone really important.

Somewhere in the back of your head, you have an inkling feeling that you weren’t always like this. You weren’t always living in WHITE SPACE.

The truth is…

Your story is already over. You just have to remember it..

