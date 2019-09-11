M.A.S.S. Builder Lands on Steam Early Access on Friday - News

Publisher Sekai Games and developer Vermilion Digital announced M.A.S.S. Builder will launch for Windows PC via Steam Early Access on September 13.

Here is an overview of the game:

“A future in where humans lived a prosperous century and technology advancing beyond space and time,” that was what humanity should have been if not for the sudden appearance of unknown beasts of the void. A large portion of humanity were gone in the moment. War for the survival of humanity broke off all over the world, changing landscapes and settlements into warzones. Humanity were forced to relocate into shelters and reinvent their technologies into weapons of war, the M.A.S.S. technology.



M.A.S.S. Builder is an Action RPG with players piloting a M.A.S.S. (Mechanical Assault Skeleton Suit) as a commander of a private military company, setting out to help combat the threat of Quarks. You will build, customize, and fight to save the world, or at least, have fun creating and customizing your perfect mechanical suits.



The game features an in-depth customization system that has a clear distinction between equipment that gives status and equipment of pure aesthetics. You will be able to customize everything to suit your playstyle while looking good in this fast-paced mechanical combat.

Key features:



Customize your own M.A.S.S. without the worry of using cool looking armors with low stats, all parts don't have stats!

Fast paced movement through the battlefield with boosters for you to move around and attack through your enemies.

Fight against hordes of beastly aliens called Quarks, and giant ones that will aggressively hunt you down.

Pick how your weapon looks and shoots with hundreds of parts available to mix and match.

A world compelling and rich with information for you to immerse yourself in.

