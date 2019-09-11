Horror Game Anthology of Fear Announced for Switch and Steam - News

Publisher Ultimate Games and developer RG Crew have announced first-person psychological horror game, Anthology of Fear, for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam. It will first launch for Steam in early 2020 and a few month later for the Nintendo Switch.

"Each of the three stories are different—of course there are also different characters, time periods, and so on," said director and chief designer Hubert Zatorski. "The player thus receives three smaller games in one. Each of them will provide different experiences. Our game will be diverse and ambiguous. It won’t be any problem for fans of the series Silent Hill and Outlast to find themselves in Anthology of Fear. The same goes for titles in the style of Layers of Fear, Alan Wake, or even Hunt: Showdown."

Here is an overview of the game:

The world that surrounds us is not always obvious. Sometimes the weirdest, unpredictable and unreal events have logical and very mundane explanations.

Anthology of Fear is three unique stories of such events taking place in different epochs and realities.

Take on the role of three heroes, control their actions and experience the horror of the early 20th century in the remote areas of Russia, contemporary drama taking place in an ordinary house, and unreal events between shreds of reality.

Each episode is unique gameplay with a set of different features. From the mere expulsion of the world, through hunting, to the struggle for one’s own existence.

Key Features:

Three unique stories – Each of them is different locations and different from each previous style of the game.

– Each of them is different locations and different from each previous style of the game. Gameplay deriving solutions from the classics of the genre – Do not expect simple and boring jumpscare. The mood of the game is built here by the atmosphere.

– Do not expect simple and boring jumpscare. The mood of the game is built here by the atmosphere. Psychological horror – Nothing that surrounds you must be obvious. Get deeper into the symbolism of the threads of history and get to know what really happened.

– Nothing that surrounds you must be obvious. Get deeper into the symbolism of the threads of history and get to know what really happened. Exploration motivated by a story – The story will force you to explore each of the worlds of the game. Get to know all the stories and the laws that govern them.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

