Google Wants All Stadia Games to Have Cross-Progression - News

/ 797 Views

by, posted 13 hours ago

John Justice, the VP head of product at Google Stadia, speaking during the latest StadiaCast said he wants all games on Stadia to feature cross-progression.

"We are trying to do that with every single title we’re bringing to Stadia, so that’s something that we see as a key piece of next-gen," he said about cross-progression. "So we’re trying to push that next-gen is all about openness, it’s about being able to play across your friends groups, it’s about taking down these walled gardens, it’s about being able to keep your progression wherever it is you are.

"Whether it’s a single player or a multiplayer [game] you want to keep that progress going, so we’re trying to get that everywhere. Not every game platform is wholly on board with this, and some of them are on board with it for some titles and not for others, so we are pushing it forward, we’re working with developers and we’re trying to move the rest of the game platforms there."

Cross-progression is a feature that is good for consumers, however, it becoming a standard won't happen anytime soon. Cross-play is something that is becoming more common, but it is still not available in most games.

Thanks GamingBolt.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles