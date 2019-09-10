Google Wants All Stadia Games to Have Cross-Progression - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 797 Views
John Justice, the VP head of product at Google Stadia, speaking during the latest StadiaCast said he wants all games on Stadia to feature cross-progression.
"We are trying to do that with every single title we’re bringing to Stadia, so that’s something that we see as a key piece of next-gen," he said about cross-progression. "So we’re trying to push that next-gen is all about openness, it’s about being able to play across your friends groups, it’s about taking down these walled gardens, it’s about being able to keep your progression wherever it is you are.
"Whether it’s a single player or a multiplayer [game] you want to keep that progress going, so we’re trying to get that everywhere. Not every game platform is wholly on board with this, and some of them are on board with it for some titles and not for others, so we are pushing it forward, we’re working with developers and we’re trying to move the rest of the game platforms there."
Cross-progression is a feature that is good for consumers, however, it becoming a standard won't happen anytime soon. Cross-play is something that is becoming more common, but it is still not available in most games.
Thanks GamingBolt.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
9 Comments
Does he also expect us to buy multiple copies of the game for multiple platforms?
- +15
If you're using Stadia, and can already "play anywhere", on any device, why would you need cross progression? And as The Furry pointed out, you'd need another copy, digital or physical, ( or from another sub, digital or streaming ), so why would you do THAT? This guy's talking out of his ass, and his less than half-baked idea should be buried. I know just where too. Inside of a walled garden in a deep, deep grave.
- +10
Cross-progression makes sense for free to play games like Fortnite. But games that are $60? Doesn't make much sense. How many people buy the same game multiple times just to play it on a different platform?
- +5
Yes exactly. John Justice ( porn name ) hasn't thought this through. Or it's just PR fluff meant to obfuscate.
- +1
They reason is just like it was with MS it suits their situation, most players investment in gaming comes with brand attachment, so while these these campaigns give consumer choice , google is doing it because any lessening of that attachment aids them, all this is playing at the margins since they like all the other players don't want a fully open platform.
Comments below voting threshold
No surprises here. In addition to being good for consumers, it's also good for the smaller companies on the market. Conversely, it's not that great for the bigger companies, because it'll improve their competition's situation. That is, I doubt cross-progression is going to happen. I also very much doubt the competition wants yet another competitor, especially when it's the size of Google.
- -10
Cross-play is one thing with Microsoft and Nintendo in support of it. We shall see if cross-progression takes off for more than just games like Fortnite.
- +7