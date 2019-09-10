Synaptic Drive Trailer Released - News

/ 322 Views

by, posted 15 hours ago

Publisher Yunuo Games and developer Thousand Games have released the first trailer for Synaptic Drive.

View it below:





Synaptic Drive is in development for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles