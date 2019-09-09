Quantcast
Shenmue III Collector's Edition Limited to Just 5,000 Copies

by William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 371 Views

The $99.99 Shenmue III Collector's Edition has been limited to just 5,000 copies. You can pre-order it here.

The Shenmue III Collector's Edition is region free and includes the following:

  • Shenmue III physical game for the PlayStation 4
  • Premium foil stamped box
  • Premium high-gloss individually numbered foil embossed slipcover
  • Replica Phoenix/Dragon mirror
  • Iron-on patches featuring designs from the Shenmue series
  • Shoji door styled light box/desk lamp
  • A set of Shenmue stickers
  • Commemorative Sega Dreamcast case styled after the original Shenmue Dreamcast case
  • Shenmue III Limited Run Games trading card

Shenmue III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on August 27, 2019.

4 Comments

Zenos
Zenos (6 hours ago)

I guess the backers of the project would have to buy this if they want to have the collectors edition.

garretslarrity
garretslarrity (7 hours ago)

"Shenmue III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on August 27, 2019." ^I think it comes out in November.

SuperNintend0rk
SuperNintend0rk (7 hours ago)

Yup, it got delayed (yet again) to November 19 :'(

deskpro2k3
deskpro2k3 (4 hours ago)

damn it's sold out.

