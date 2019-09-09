Shenmue III Collector's Edition Limited to Just 5,000 Copies - News

The $99.99 Shenmue III Collector's Edition has been limited to just 5,000 copies. You can pre-order it here.

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Dreamcast with a Shenmue III Collector's Edition for PS4, featuring a commemorative Dreamcast case! This CE will be available to pre-order on Monday, September 9 beginning at 12pm ET, only on https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo. pic.twitter.com/TdLiuvMapa — Limited Run âœ¨ RIVER CITY GIRLS (@LimitedRunGames) September 5, 2019

The Shenmue III Collector's Edition is region free and includes the following:

Shenmue III physical game for the PlayStation 4

Premium foil stamped box

Premium high-gloss individually numbered foil embossed slipcover

Replica Phoenix/Dragon mirror

Iron-on patches featuring designs from the Shenmue series

Shoji door styled light box/desk lamp

A set of Shenmue stickers

Commemorative Sega Dreamcast case styled after the original Shenmue Dreamcast case

Shenmue III Limited Run Games trading card

Shenmue III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on August 27, 2019.

