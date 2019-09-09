Mable and the Wood Release Date Announced for the Switch and Xbox One - News

Publisher Graffiti Games and developer Triplevision Games announced Mable and the Wood will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on October 10 for $14.99. The game released in August for Windows PC.

Here is an overview of the game:

Mable and the Wood is a metroidvania where you can take the form of the bosses that you kill, changing how you’re able to explore the interconnected world. It’s also a metroidvania where you don’t have to kill anyone.

The strange cult that resurrected you speak of an ancient prophecy that says you will hunt down the great beasts, take their shape, and use their powers to save this dying world. But what if they’re wrong? The prophecy is old, and words lose their meaning with time…

When the world is falling apart around you, what will you do? In , it’s up to you to make that choice. You don’t have to kill anyone, but you might kill everyone.

Will you banish the darkness, or will you become it?

Combat is Movement:

The way you move is deadly. Dragging a sword that is too heavy to lift, Mable shape-shifts into a fairy and leaves it where she stood. Recall the sword to your hand once again to slice through any enemies in your path.

You can only maintain your non-human form for a limited time, but killing creatures extends your power.

Hunt the Great Beasts and Take Their Shape:

Defeat the great beasts to take their shape and transform into a mole, medusa, spider and more…

Find and defeat the other bosses to unlock even more shapes!

Explore a Dying World:

The game takes place in a dark fantasy world, with each area making up part of a large, complex map that’s packed full of all kinds of secrets for you to discover.

Uncover secrets that you can use to find alternative, non-combat routes through the world and discover a different side to the story (and multiple endings!)

Discover Who You Really Are:

Discover a rich story and define your own role in it. Will you become the savior everyone’s trying to convince you to be, or will your actions lead to the world literally tearing itself apart?

Key Features:

Your choices matter.The cult wants you to kill everything, but it’s up to you whether or not you listen to them or find your own path and unlock the multiple endings.

A rich story with a diverse cast of characters who have their own take on this whole ‘end of the world’ thing.

Combat is movement and movement is combat – Mable can’t lift her magical sword, so she has to use it in unique ways to move through the world.

A large and varied fantasy world, brought to life with state-of-the-art pixel technology and a beautiful original soundtrack.

Multiple endings, different routes to take through the world and secrets to discover.

