Magusphere of the Magical Girl Announced for PS4 and Steam - News

/ 247 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher Mediascape and developer Ohbado have announced Magusphere of the Magical Girl for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam. It will launch in Japan in 2020.

View a gameplay trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

A Rugged Character with Magical Girl Anime Style – The player character has both the cuteness of a magical girl and the ruggedness of weaponry. The character designer is Nanaroku, who is known for their armed girl illustrations.

– The player character has both the cuteness of a magical girl and the ruggedness of weaponry. The character designer is Nanaroku, who is known for their armed girl illustrations. Voice-Overs by an Esteemed Cast

Full Break System – Every building you see can be destroyed. There is also a strategic element in attacking enemies with the shock waves caused by the destruction. Whether you tactically destroy things or push forward breaking everything in sight is up to you.

– Every building you see can be destroyed. There is also a strategic element in attacking enemies with the shock waves caused by the destruction. Whether you tactically destroy things or push forward breaking everything in sight is up to you. M.i.e. System – Through skillful play, you can activate a set, kabuki-like pose vital in anime special effect expression, which bestows a support effect upon the player. Skilled players will be able to play even more skillfully, further enhancing the feeling of immersion.

– Through skillful play, you can activate a set, kabuki-like pose vital in anime special effect expression, which bestows a support effect upon the player. Skilled players will be able to play even more skillfully, further enhancing the feeling of immersion. Fight with Real Weapons – The enemy gremlins also use real weapons. From the famous Tiger I heavy tank, to missiles, helicopters, and even the biggest cannon in human history. There is a certain despair that weapons, well known to modern humans will be used against you, but also the joy when you’re able to counter these threats.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles