New Nintendo Releases Next Week -Daemon X Machina, The Sinking City - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 347 Views
Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 20 games in total will release next week.
Here is the full list of games:
September 10
- Blasphemous
- Gun Gun Pixies
- Throne Quest Deluxe
- The Sinking City
- Sydney Hunter and the Curse of the Mayan
- The Tenth Line Special Edition
- Ritual: Sorcerer Angel
- Super Dodgeball Beats
- Battle Supremacy - Evolution
- Star Wars Pinball
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition
- Atomic Heist
- CHOP
- Daemon X Machina
- Ellen
- Rest in Pieces
2 Comments
Oh boy, here I was a year ago awaiting this game with impatience and now we're finally there !!