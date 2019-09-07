New Nintendo Releases Next Week -Daemon X Machina, The Sinking City - News

/ 347 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 20 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

September 10

Blasphemous

Gun Gun Pixies

September 11

Throne Quest Deluxe September 12 The Sinking City

Sydney Hunter and the Curse of the Mayan

The Tenth Line Special Edition

Ritual: Sorcerer Angel

Super Dodgeball Beats

Battle Supremacy - Evolution

September 13

Star Wars Pinball

DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition

Atomic Heist

CHOP

Daemon X Machina

Ellen

Rest in Pieces

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles