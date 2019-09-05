Celeste Chapter 9: Farewell Update Launches September 9 - News

/ 313 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Developer Extremely OK Games announced Celeste Chapter 9: Farewell update will release on September 9.





Here is an overview of the update:

Chapter 9: Farewell is a new story chapter for Celeste, releasing 9/9/2019 for free on all platforms*.

It contains 100+ new levels, bringing the game's total to over 800!

Over 40 minutes of new music from Lena Raine. (Purchase the soundtrack on Bandcamp!)

There's several brand new mechanics and items to discover and play with.

Reconnect with beloved characters for a final goodbye.

This chapter doesn't have a B- or C-Side.

To unlock it, simply complete Chapter 8.

* The XBox One version might not be released on the same day. We apologize, but coordinating this patch across all consoles was challenging for our tiny studio! If it doesn't make the 9th, it will release soon after. Thank you for understanding.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles