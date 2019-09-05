DayZ Physical Edition Launches on October 15 for PS4 and Xbox One - News

/ 271 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher Sold Out announced the physical version of developer Bohemia Interactive’s DayZ for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will launch on October 15. DayZ is available now digitally for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Here is an overview of the game:

DayZ is an unforgiving, authentic survival experience. Up to 60 survivors on a server engage in a completely unscripted gameplay scenario with no goals given, except for one: to survive as long as they can, by all means necessary. There are no superficial tips, waypoints, built-in tutorials, or help given to players. Every decision matters, and every mistake can be lethal. If a players fails they lose all character progress and must start over, as the game features a permadeath concept.

With an open focus on the world itself, players are free to attempt to overcome the dangers of the world by working alone or banding together. Thanks to the comprehensive suite of survival mechanics, persistent servers, and a massive 230km map, all sorts of organic experiences can arise, giving each player their own story. This is not Battle Royale. This is DayZ.

Bohemia Interactive is continuing with post-launch development across all platforms, further expanding upon the content available in DayZ and delving deeper into its existing gameplay concepts. These improvements are scheduled to drop in updates throughout 2019.

Key Features:

Detailed, authentic backdrop of Chernarus, an open world terrain featuring 230 square kilometers of hand-crafted environment based on real life locations.

Real emotional experience driven by the emergent interactions of 60 players on the server, all fighting for survival by any means necessary.

Environmental dangers including the infected, dynamic weather, and animal predators.

Wide variety of complex survival mechanics – from hunting and crafting, through sophisticated injury simulation, to transferable diseases.

Persistent servers with complex loot economy, and the ability to build improvised bases.

Visceral, authentic gun play and melee combat systems.

Smooth and reactive character controller utilizing a detailed animation system.

Rewarding and authentic experience of driving vehicles for travel and material transport.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles