Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag and Rogue Listings Discovered for the Switch - News

Greek retailer The Console Club had a listing for Nintendo Switch versions of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag and Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered. The listing has been taken down, however, a screenshot was posted on Reddit.

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag originally launched in October 2013 and Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered launched in November 2014.

