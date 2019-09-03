Kingdom Hearts III Re:Mind DLC Trailer to Release on September 9 - News

posted 2 hours ago

Square Enix announced it will release a new trailer for the Re;Mind DLC for Kingdom Hearts III on September 9 at 8am PT / 11 am ET / 4pm BST. The DLC will launch this winter.

Kingdom Hearts III is available now for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

