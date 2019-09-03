God Eater 3 Update 2.00 Out This Fall, Trailer and Details Released - News

Bandai Namco announced God Eater 3 update 2.00 will launch this fall and released a trailer and details on the update.

View the trailer below:





Read the details below:

The second round of free updates will feature an additional episode dubbed “Encounters with the Past.” In version 2.00, the first chapter of that story will unfold via Claire’s chapter, where you will head to her Sympathy Domain in order to strengthen your Engage. Hugo and Zeke chapters will follow in version 2.10, with the additional stories for other ally characters due out after. Bandai Namco noted that after version 2.00, updates will be released at a faster pace than normal.

Version 2.00 Adjusted Burst Plugin configurations – Changed “Close Call” to “Rage Shield” in Quadriga’s Tower Shield. “Abandoned God Arc” + maximum level changed to 35 (after clearing the Claire chapter of “Encounters with the Past”). “Abandoned God Arc” +2 appear in the following missions: EX Time Attack Missions Extra Missions (new addition) Claire Certification Missions 31 to 34 (new addition) Adjusted attack cancel dive to turn 360 degrees when turning off lock-on.

Version 2.10 God Arc parts + maximum level sequentially unlocked – 40 in version 2.10, 45 in version 2.20. Special mission “A Challenge to Hound” added. Lock-on camera behavior added to Options. Feature to redo character creation (including gender) added.

Version 2.20 “New Game Plus” added. “Jukebox” feature to change background music at the base added.



Other features are currently under investigation…!

