Grand Theft Auto V Tops the Italian Charts for Another Week - Sales

posted 11 hours ago

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) has for another week taken the top spot on the Italian charts for Week 34, 2019.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 34, 2019:

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition (PS4) Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (NS) Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (PS4) FIFA 19 (PS4) Super Mario Maker 2 (NS) Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (PS4) Assassin's Creed Odyssey (PS4) Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

