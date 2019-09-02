PlayStation Classic Available for $20 at GameStop - News

/ 573 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

GameStop is currently running a sale on Sony's PlayStation Classic. The mini-console is available for just $19.99. That is a $40 discount over the current MSRP of $59.99 and is 80 percent lower than the $100 price it launched at.





Here is an overview of the PlayStation Classic:

PlayStation Classic comes with 20 pre-loaded games including, Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3 and Wild Arms.

This mini Console is approximately 45% smaller than the original PlayStation.

Includes two wired Controllers, a virtual memory card and an HDMI cable.

Thanks DualShockers.

