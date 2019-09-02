Project Awakening: Arise Rated in Europe for PS4 - News

Project Awakening: Arise has been rated for the PlayStation 4 in Europe by the Pan European Game Information (PEGI) board. It is listed as a trial version of the upcoming action RPG, Project Awakening.





Read the description of the rating below:

This trial version will allow players to get a taste of the combat and action available from Project Awakening, an action role-playing game featuring photorealistic graphics. In Project Awakening: Arise,…

Project Awakening is in development for the PlayStation 4.

