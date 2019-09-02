Homeworld Mobile Announced for Smartphones - News

Gearbox Publishing and developer Stratosphere Games have announced Homeworld Mobile for smartphones. It is currently a working title.

"Homeworld Mobile (title pending) extends Homeworld to a new galaxy and a new platform. Sign up for news here and you'll hear more from Fleet Command soon," reads the official website for the game.

Vie wthe PAX West teaser trailer below:

