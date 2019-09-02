Visual Novel Alter Ego S Announced for Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 12 hours ago / 276 Views
Caramel Column has announced visual novel Alter Ego S for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in Japan in spring 2020.
A demo of the game will be playable at Tokyo Game Show 2019, which runs from September 12 to 15 in Tokyo, Japan.
【Switch版開発中！】— 大野真樹 (@date_maki) September 2, 2019
Nintendo Switch向け新作ADV『ALTER EGO S』の開発を発表いたしました。
スマホ版の移植ではなく、Switch向けにゼロから作り直している新作です。エスとの対話をより深く楽しめるよう、ゲームシステムも刷新しています。Switchで、エスに会える。応援よろしくお願いいたします！ pic.twitter.com/6Pt8uSx9Xv
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Comments
There are no comments to display.