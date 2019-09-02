Visual Novel Alter Ego S Announced for Switch - News

Caramel Column has announced visual novel Alter Ego S for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in Japan in spring 2020.

A demo of the game will be playable at Tokyo Game Show 2019, which runs from September 12 to 15 in Tokyo, Japan.

