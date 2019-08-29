Gears POP! Tops 1 Million Players - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 466 Views
The Coalition studio head Rod Fergusson announced via Twitter Gears POP! has surpassed one million players in its first week available.
Wow! 1+ Million Players! Thank you for a great first week with @GearsPOP and I canβt wait for more cool stuff to come! ππ pic.twitter.com/GgsOAFQt80— Rod Fergusson (@GearsViking) August 28, 2019
Gears POP! is available now for iOS and Android.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
6 Comments
Wow already? I didn't even know the game was out yet.
I had completely forgotten about the game. I've given it a try and it is a typical phone game. Fun for a few games at a time.
I'm not really into phone games but this is actually pretty fun, I've been hooked. Good use of the IP.
So what sorta game is this?
Its a Microsoft game...
