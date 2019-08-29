Gears POP! Tops 1 Million Players - News

The Coalition studio head Rod Fergusson announced via Twitter Gears POP! has surpassed one million players in its first week available.

Wow! 1+ Million Players! Thank you for a great first week with @GearsPOP and I canβt wait for more cool stuff to come! ππ pic.twitter.com/GgsOAFQt80 — Rod Fergusson (@GearsViking) August 28, 2019

Gears POP! is available now for iOS and Android.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

