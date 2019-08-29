Quantcast
Gears POP! Tops 1 Million Players

by William D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 466 Views

The Coalition  studio head Rod Fergusson announced via Twitter Gears POP! has surpassed one million players in its first week available.

Gears POP! is available now for iOS and Android.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


6 Comments

Azzanation
Azzanation (8 hours ago)

Wow already? I didn't even know the game was out yet.

  • +3
trunkswd
trunkswd (7 hours ago)

I had completely forgotten about the game. I've given it a try and it is a typical phone game. Fun for a few games at a time.

  • 0
Mr Puggsly
Mr Puggsly (2 hours ago)

I'm not really into phone games but this is actually pretty fun, I've been hooked. Good use of the IP.

  • 0
SpokenTruth
SpokenTruth (4 hours ago)

I wonder how that holds up with other console to mobile IP releases.

  • 0
KLAMarine
KLAMarine (6 hours ago)

So what sorta game is this?

  • 0
Zoombael
Zoombael (4 hours ago)

Its a Microsoft game...

  • -1