Modus Games Acquires The Balance, Override: Mech City Brawl Headed to Switch This Fall - News

posted 11 hours ago

Publisher Modus Games has acquired developer The Balance, and announced the developer's game, Override: Mech City Brawl, will launch for the Nintendo Switch this fall.

The Balance has been renamed to Modus Studios Brazil.





"This is one of many giant steps for Modus as we strengthen our goal to bring AAA publishing services to independent developers," said Modus Games CEO Christina Seelye. "With the creation of Modus Studios Brazil, we will be better positioned to fund and support burgeoning markets and enhance Modus IPs."

