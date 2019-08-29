'Chaotic Moving Simulator' Moving Out Launches in 2020 for NS, PS4, X1, and PC - News

Team17 has announced "chaotic moving simulator," Moving Out, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. It will launch in 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

In Moving Out players can train alone or with friends to learn the dos and don’ts of moving furniture. Expect plot twists, irreverent humor, cameos and borderline trademark infringing scenarios. You thought moving was dull, think again!

Key Features:

