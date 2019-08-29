Kaiju Arena Brawler GigaBash Announced for NS, PS4, X1, PC - News

Developer Passion Republic has announced kaiju arena brawler, GigaBash, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

Here is an overview of the game:

GigaBash is an arena brawler featuring giant monsters (and heroes) battling it out in cities and exotic places around the world. Fight with up to four players in local competitive couch play, control unique giants inspired by classic monster films, and cause mayhem in fully destructible arenas.

Thanks Gematsu.

