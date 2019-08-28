Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King Announced for NS, PS4, X1, PC - News

/ 351 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Disney Games, distributor Nighthawk Interactive, and developer Digital Eclipse have announced have announced Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. It will launch this fall for $29.99.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King will include the fan-favorite versions of each original title, featuring upscaled graphics to support high definition displays and additional upgrades to enhance playability on current consoles. The collection also includes a brand-new “final cut” of Aladdin and an original Aladdin “tradeshow demo” that has not been publicly available since 1993.

Fans will be able to revisit these beloved games and take advantage of a variety of modern support options, including instant save states, a “Rewind” button to jump back up to 15 seconds, level select, invulnerability, infinite lives, and an “Interactive Game Viewer.” The Interactive Game Viewer enables players to view full game playthroughs, with the ability to skip forward, jump in, and start playing at any point.

In addition, Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and the Lion King features:

Authentic Game Content with Modern Improvements – Fans old and new can enjoy the original game builds, upscaled graphics, customizable controls, special filters for visual enhancement and more.

– Fans old and new can enjoy the original game builds, upscaled graphics, customizable controls, special filters for visual enhancement and more. Variety of Game Versions – The collection includes multiple playable platform versions of the games including their Sega Genesis, Game Boy, and Super Game Boy releases, as well as The Lion King Super Nintendo Entertainment System version.

– The collection includes multiple playable platform versions of the games including their Sega Genesis, Game Boy, and Super Game Boy releases, as well as The Lion King Super Nintendo Entertainment System version. A Helping Hand – Players who want to experience the Disney magic in true “Hakuna Matata” fashion can use the Interactive Game Viewer, Rewind feature and cheat codes to aid gameplay progression.

– Players who want to experience the Disney magic in true “Hakuna Matata” fashion can use the Interactive Game Viewer, Rewind feature and cheat codes to aid gameplay progression. Curated, Explorable Museum – A treasure trove of behind-the-scenes development assets including interviews, an art gallery and a music player shares the rich history behind the Aladdin and The Lion King 16-bit games.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles