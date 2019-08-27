Microsoft Has No Plans to Acquire More Studios - News

Xbox Games Marketing Manager Aaron Greenberg speaking with Twinfinite at Gamescom 2019 was asked about Microsoft acquiring more studios to increase its lineup of first-party developers. He said Microsoft was done acquiring more studios.

"It’s been exciting and it’s been great getting to know all these teams, going out and sitting down with Ninja Theory, or the team at Obsidian or inXile, and seeing the stuff that they’re working on now that people know about and the secret things they have in the works that people don’t know about yet. We’ll in time be sharing more about those," said Greenberg.

"I think we feel good about the level of content we have coming from our internal studios, but we felt good about that and then the opportunity with Double Fine came and that was a perfect fit.

You never know, but right now I think where we are, with our 15 internal studios, we feel really good about the amount of content we’re getting from that, whether it’s supporting Project Scarlett, or supporting Xbox Games Pass on PC and console, we feel like we have a healthy set of content across multiple genres, multiple game types, that will excite our fans."

Microsoft most recently, at E3 2019, announced it had acquired Double Fine.

