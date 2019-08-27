Square Enix Reveals TGS 2019 Lineup and Schedule - News

Square Enix has announced its lineup of games and schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2019, which runs from September 12 to 15 in Tokyo, Japan.

View the lineup and schedule below:

Main Lineup:

Dragon Quest X: Ibara no Miko to Horobi no Kami Online (PS4, Switch, Wii U, 3DS, PC) – Mega Theater, Stage

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Switch) – Playable, Mega Theater, Stage

Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4) – Playable, Mega Theater

Final Fantasy XIV Online (PS4, PC, Mac) – Playable, Mega Theater, Stage

Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius (iOS, Android, PC) – Studio

Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (PS4, Switch, iOS, Android) – Playable, Mega Theater, Stage

Imperial SaGa: Eclipse (PC Browser, Smartphone Browser) – Mega Theater, Stage

Marvel’s Avengers (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia) – Mega Theater, Stage

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent (iOS, Android) – Mega Theater

Romancing SaGa 3 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PS Vita, PC, iOS, Android) – Mega Theater, Stage

Romancing SaGa Re: Universe (iOS, Android) – Stage

Star Ocean: First Departure R (PS4, Switch) – Mega Theater, Stage

Trials of Mana (PS4, Switch, PC) – Mega Theater, Stage

Tropico 6 (PS4) – Mega Theater, Studio

War of the Visions: Final Fatnasy Brave Exvius (iOS, Android) – Mega Theater

Family Game Park:

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (PS4, Switch)

e-Sports X Stage:

Dragon Quest Rivals (Switch, PC, iOS, Android)

Miscellaneous:

Final Fantasy Trading Card Game – Studio

Square Enix Goods Shop

Square Enix Music & Publishing

Square Enix Partners

■ Stage Schedule

September 14

Stage: 11:00 to 12:30 – Super Dragon Quest X TV at TGS 2019 Special – The monthly Niconico broadcast “Super Dragon Quest X TV” goes to Tokyo Game Show 2019 as a special stage at the Square Enix booth. The latest information on the October 24-due expansion Dragon Quest X: Ibara no Miko to Horobi no Kami Online a plenty with special guests. Plus, all sorts of other content including a battle challenge corner where we take on the “2nd Dol Board Race.” Featuring Yuji Horii (game designer), Kouji Aoyama (producer), Takashi Anzai (director), Kento Itou (voice actor), Akeno Watanabe (voice actor), Ami Niimaruichi (3rd Novice Ambassador), Umino Kawamura (6th Novice Ambassador), MC Ayana Tsubaki (talent), and MC Motohiro Takewaka (Buffalo Gorou). 13:00 to 13:50 – Pre-Launch! Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition Special Stage – A special stage for the September 27-due Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition for Switch at Tokyo Game Show 2019. Look forward to all sorts of details together with some special guests. Featuring Yuji Horii (game designer and scenario), Hokuto Okamoto (producer), Takeshi Uchikawa (director), Masato Yagi (development director), and MC Joy (talent). 14:20 to 15:10 – Trials of Mana TGS 2019 Special Stage – In early 2020, we will release the action RPG Trials of Mana for PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC. This is a detailed overview of the key features of this title, which has been vividly reborn 25 years after the release of the original Trials of Mana (Seiken Densetsu 3), including live gameplay. Featuring Masaru Oyamada (Mana series producer), Shinichi Tatsuke (Trials of Mana producer), and MC Susumu Imadachi (Eleki Comic). 15:40 to 16:45 – Final Fantasy XIV: Yoshi-P Goes for a Walk in Makuhari – Final Fantasy XIV Online producer and director Naoki Yoshida plays the game together with other players. There may even be a high-difficulty challenge…!? Featuring Naoki Yoshida (producer and director) and Toshio Murouchi (global community producer).

Studio: Time Being Adjusted – Opening – Featuring MC Susumu Imadachi (Eleki Comic). 11:00 to 11:30 – Final Fantasy Trading Card Game Official Broadcast: Plus a Board Game – The latest information on Final Fantasy Trading Card Game, the competitive card game with Final Fantasy series characters. Plus an introduction to a board game planned for release by Square Enix. Featuring Tarou Kageyama (Hobby Japan producer) and Mariko (Square Enix). 12:00 to 12:50 – Pre-Launch! Tropico 6 TGS Broadcast – An introduction to the September 27-due PlayStation 4 simulation game Tropico 6 at Tokyo Game Show 2019. Featuring Alun Lower (public relations manager), Daisuke Yamamoto (localization producer), Shouhei Takaya (localization producer), and MC Susumu Imadachi (Eleki Comic). 13:20 to 14:30 – Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius Official Broadcast TGS 2019 Version – The latest information on Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius at Tokyo Game Show 2019. Plus updated information on the four-year anniversary event. Featuring Kei Hirono (producer), MC Chuunii (Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius official YouTube channel), and Misoshiru (Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius official YouTube channel).



September 15

Stage:

Time Being Adjusted – SaGa Series TGS 2019 Special Stage – The latest information on the SaGa series. Featuring Akitoshi Kawazu (SaGa series general director), Masanori Ichikawa (SaGa series producer), Kazuma Oushuu (Imperial SaGa: Eclipse producer), Kenji Ito (composer), Yusuke Naora (illustrator), Benny Matsuyama (game writer, novelist), Seizan Shimazaki (Akatsuki creative producer and engineer), MC Nobuo of Penguins (comedian), and assistant MC Yui (actress and talent).



Time Being Adjusted – Marvel’s Avengers TGS 2019 Special Stage – An introduction to the world of Marvel’s Avengers with the developers. Featuring Casey Lynch (Crystal Dynamics editorial director), Daisuke Yamamoto (localization producer), Shouhei Takaya (localization producer), and MC Susumu Imadachi (Eleki Comic).



Time Being Adjusted – Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition Special Live Stage – It has been 16 years since the release of the original Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles. During this Tokyo Game Show 2019 special stage, get a first look at live gameplay of online multiplayer, plus all sorts of new elements debuting here. Plus, original theme song artist Fujimoto Yae will sing “Kaze no Ne.” Featuring Ryouma Araki (producer), Toshiyuki Itahana (character designer), Kumi Tanioka (composer), Fujimoto Yae (singer), Lynn (voice actor), and MC Susumu Imadachi (Eleki Comic).



Time Being Adjusted – Star Ocean Program R TGS 2019 Special Stage – A unison stage for Star Ocean 1 high-definition remaster Star Ocean: First Departure R and Star Ocean: Anamnesis. In addition to the latest information, there will also be special segments, so please check it out. Featuring Takaaki Kai (management producer), Evelysse (Yuno Mizusawa and gravure idol), Koro? (Ban Ban Ban Yamamoto and actor), and other special guests.

