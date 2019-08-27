Knights and Bikes is Available Now - News

/ 286 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Publisher Double Fine Presents and developer Foam Sword have released the launch trailer for Knights and Bikes.

View it below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Knights and Bikes is a hand-painted action-adventure for one or two players, set on a British island in the 1980s.

It’s a coming-of-age story starring Nessa and Demelza, exploring the coasts of Penfurzy on their trusty bikes, looking for a legendary lost treasure in a Goonies-inspired tale of excitement, danger, fun and friendship.

The two new friends, along with their pet-goose and the pickled-head of an undead knight, form the Penfurzy Rebel Bicycle Club, and are ready for anything this adventure throws at them. They pedal into danger to face threats head-on with frisbees, water-balloons, video game controllers and the powerful beats of an amplified boom-box.

Along the way they’ll stuff their pockets with trinkets and barter for bike upgrades, spurring them onward down the island’s country lanes, windswept beaches, deep forests, modern attractions and ancient ruins.

Together their friendship will create an adventure as big as their imaginations.

The game is by Rex Crowle, (creative director: Tearaway / Tearaway Unfolded, art and design: LittleBigPlanet) and by Moo You (gameplay programmer: Ratchet & Clank and LittleBigPlanet). Audio design by Kenny Young (audio lead: Tearaway and LittleBigPlanet) and with a musical score by Daniel Pemberton (composer: The Man From Uncle, Steve Jobs, King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword).

Key Features:

Best friends forever! Play single-player with an AI companion, couch co-op or online co-op.

Play single-player with an AI companion, couch co-op or online co-op. Solve puzzles and deal with enemies using your improvised abilities! These include: frisbees, water-balloons, puddle-stomping welly boots, and a powerful boom-box stereo.

These include: frisbees, water-balloons, puddle-stomping welly boots, and a powerful boom-box stereo. Work together! Both characters have different skills so you’ll want to experiment with how they combine in order to succeed.

Both characters have different skills so you’ll want to experiment with how they combine in order to succeed. Explore the island! Seek out its modern tourist-attractions and ancient ruins, both on foot and on your customized bikes.

Seek out its modern tourist-attractions and ancient ruins, both on foot and on your customized bikes. Discover treasure! Ranging from trinkets like broken action-figures and animal skulls, to the legendary riches rumored to be hidden on the island.

Ranging from trinkets like broken action-figures and animal skulls, to the legendary riches rumored to be hidden on the island. Upgrade your bikes! Barter with adults (offload your junk) so you can personalize your bikes, unlock extra abilities or at the very least: get those training-wheels removed!

Barter with adults (offload your junk) so you can personalize your bikes, unlock extra abilities or at the very least: get those training-wheels removed! Tend to your pet goose! Captain Honkers has a keen nose-beak and can help you find what you need, if you keep him fed and happy.

Knights and Bikes will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on August 27.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles