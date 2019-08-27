Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure Trailer Released - News

Natsume has released the first trailer for Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure.

The title features a new, fresh art style and exciting storyline. The Reel Fishing series is one of the best-selling and longest-running video game fishing series with over 10 titles, and this will be the debut for the series on the Nintendo Switch and PS4.

After meeting a mysterious man at a museum, three college friends set off on a summer road trip to find the elusive fish he mentions to them. But what’s the story behind this fish? And for that matter, who’s the man who sent them on their adventure in the first place? He certainly is a unique individual, to say the very least! In any case, working together, these friends will unlock all these secrets and more in Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure!

Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in North America on September 17.

