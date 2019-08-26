Ashen Headed to PS4, Switch, Steam, and GOG on December 9 - News

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Aurora44 announced the action RPG, Ashen, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam and GOG on December 9. The game is out now for the Xbox One and Windows PC via the Epic Games Store.

Discover an Ancient World Shrouded in Darkness for a Thousand Years

The Ashen’s rebirth has restored light to the ash covered plains and the dark world you’ve always known. You must protect the Ashen at all costs, if there is any hope for the new light to survive.

There are those who prefer the darkness and will try to stop you on your quest. You’ll need to be fast on your feet, quick to learn and willing to work with others if you hope to survive against the many threats you’ll encounter on your journey.

At its core, Ashen is about relationships. You will meet people out in the world, perhaps a tinker or huntress, a fortune-hunter or weaver of shadows. Each character has unique knowledge and crafting abilities that will bolster your chances of survival and victory.

You must build a new life in these twilight plains and fight together instead of stumbling alone in the dark.

Passive Multiplayer – While exploring and completing quests for characters, you’ll come across other players in the wilderness. You can choose to work together on a quest, tackle dungeons or go your own way. It’s up to you.

– While exploring and completing quests for characters, you’ll come across other players in the wilderness. You can choose to work together on a quest, tackle dungeons or go your own way. It’s up to you. Open-World Exploration – Ashen is filled with sweeping, hand-crafted environments waiting to be explored. From rugged coastlines to dark intricate caverns and sprawling cities from civilizations past, each region is unique and will reveal more about the lost history of the world.

– Ashen is filled with sweeping, hand-crafted environments waiting to be explored. From rugged coastlines to dark intricate caverns and sprawling cities from civilizations past, each region is unique and will reveal more about the lost history of the world. Stamina-Based Combat – Each encounter has the potential to end in disaster. Discover unique weapons and equipment during your journey which will let you develop your own play style to defeat the shadows. But knowledge of the land and patience are as valuable as any weapon in Ashen.

– Each encounter has the potential to end in disaster. Discover unique weapons and equipment during your journey which will let you develop your own play style to defeat the shadows. But knowledge of the land and patience are as valuable as any weapon in Ashen. The Town – In Ashen you’ll have a settlement where characters you encounter on your adventures will return to and make their home. As you complete their quests, they will expand their own dwellings and provide you with services to help you on your journey.

