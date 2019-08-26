Koei Tecmo to Announce New Game on August 30 - News

/ 371 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Koei Tecmo released a teaser trailer for a new game that will be announced on August 30. The teaser trailer is titled "Wield the Power of the Gods Once More…."

View it below:





Stay tuned to VGChartz for more information.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles