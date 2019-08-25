Blair Witch Will Take Between 5 and 6 Hours to Complete - News

Bloober Team's Maciej Glomb speaking with Gamewatcher revealed Blair Witch will take between five and six hours to complete. The game will feature multiple endings that will add replayability.

"I think it might be cool to play it once more to just you know, with this knowledge of how the game ends from the beginning. It makes the experience completely different," added Glomb.

Blair Witch will launch for the Xbox One and Windows PC on August 30.

