Blair Witch Will Take Between 5 and 6 Hours to Complete - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 17 hours ago / 736 Views
Bloober Team's Maciej Glomb speaking with Gamewatcher revealed Blair Witch will take between five and six hours to complete. The game will feature multiple endings that will add replayability.
"I think it might be cool to play it once more to just you know, with this knowledge of how the game ends from the beginning. It makes the experience completely different," added Glomb.
Blair Witch will launch for the Xbox One and Windows PC on August 30.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
7 Comments
Good length for games like this. Non-combat focused horror-games are better when they are shorter
Cool. I much rather play a short and sweet title, than a prolonged borefest!
Lost inside of a forest is one of my favorite horror settings; looking forward to this one.Five hours seems fairly substantial.
Good, not every game needs to be long when the game mechanics get old after a few hours.
Theres a campaign? I throught this was one of those online MP games.
you didn't watch any of the trailers, did you?
- +4
One hundred Blair Witches drop in an island....
- +3