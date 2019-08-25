Shantae Appears on the Big Screen alongside Studio TRIGGER's Promare - News

Studio TRIGGER's first theatrical film, Promare, arrives in theaters soon, and with it, a special treat for Shantae fans: the opening animation to Shantae and the Seven Sirens (also created by Studio TRIGGER). Distributed by GKIDS, Promare will hit more than 700 screens nationwide on September 17 and 19 via a two-day engagement from Fathom Events, and the Shantae animation will run prior to the film.

The first feature-length film from Studio TRIGGER, creators of the hit series KILL la KILL and Little Witch Academia, and director Hiroyuki Imaishi (GURREN LAGANN, KILL la KILL), Promare uses a bold cel-shaded visual style to tell a blistering action-adventure story, and is the spiritual successor to many of director Imaishi’s former works. Thirty years have passed since the appearance of the Burnish, a race of flame-wielding mutant beings who destroyed half of the world with fire. When a new group of aggressive mutants calling themselves Mad Burnish appears, the epic battle between Galo Thymos, a new member of the anti-Burnish rescue team Burning Rescue, and Lio Fotia, the leader of Mad Burnish, begins.

Shantae and the Seven Sirens is the upcoming fifth game in WayForward's action-adventure-platformer series starring Shantae, a hair-whipping, belly-dancing, half-genie hero. The game's opening animation is produced by Studio TRIGGER's Naoko Tsutsumi (Little Witch Academia) and features an original musical composition by Mark Sparling with arrangement by Maddie Lim and vocals performed by Cristina Vee (Miraculous Ladybug).

Tickets for Promare can be purchased at https://gkidstickets.com/us/promare/?campaign=wayforward.

