Ghostrunner Gets Gamescom 2019 Gameplay Trailer

Publisher All In! Games and developer One More Level have released a gameplay trailer for the upcoming first-person cyberpunk action game, Ghostrunner.

Dive into an intense cyberpunk world and experience fierce, dynamic combat!

Climb a great tower-city, humanity’s last remaining shelter. Slay your enemies as your blade slices through trouble while delivering bone-crushing one-hit kills. Bullet-time mechanics give you an edge in fast combat. Fight both in the physical world and in cyberspace as you run across walls and slow down time. As you advance up the tower, secrets are revealed. When you realize that you’re being hunted for the tech under your skin, the clock starts ticking on a race to uncover the mystery behind the structure. Solve the riddle or be killed—there is no other option.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX platform fuses the AI capabilities, next-gen programmable shaders and real-time ray tracing to let you experience games in a completely new way.

Ghostrunner will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in 2020.

